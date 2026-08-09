In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
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