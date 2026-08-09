In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Nyx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
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