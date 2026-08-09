In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Flash has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Flash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Flash
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 59,640
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|536 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.