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Hero Electric Optima Li vs Hero Electric Eddy

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Eddy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima li Eddy
BrandHero ElectricHero Electric
Price₹ 63,500₹ 72,000
Range65-110 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity334 kWh1.54 Kwh
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Optima Li Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
68 kg60 kg
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
65 km85 km
Max Speed
42 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW250 W
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
TelescoicTelescopic Suspension
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Y (HT Motor), PC Head Lamp, Aerodynamic Style,Find My Bike, E-Lock, Follow Me Headlamps
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.334 kWh1.54 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,88875,634
Ex-Showroom Price
63,50072,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3883,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4591,625

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