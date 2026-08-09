In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|50 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.