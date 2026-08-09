In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
Optima LA vs Yuvee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Yuvee
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 44,385
|Range
|50 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours