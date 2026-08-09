In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Optima LA vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|50 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours