In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|50 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.