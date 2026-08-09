In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Queen
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|50 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.