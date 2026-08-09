In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Nexa
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|50 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours