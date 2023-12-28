In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 Price starts at 32,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the VEV 01 has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less