Hero Electric Optima LA vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

Optima LA
Hero Electric Optima LA
₹47,490*
Ujaas eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li
₹54,880*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
50 km/charge75 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,99054,880
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99054,880
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9671,179

