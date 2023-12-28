In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Price starts at 56,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo T3 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo T3 in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less