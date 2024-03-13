In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Optima LA vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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