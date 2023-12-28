In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less