In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Optima LA vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-