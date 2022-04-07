|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹44,990
|₹78,107
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹44,990
|₹66,895
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,351
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,861
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹967
|₹1,678
India's two-wheeler commuter segment is arguably one of the most competitive given the fact that there are so many reliable and affordable options present. While TVS has a range of products for the customer base that needs to be light on pocket, and easy to live with, one product that has really touched the masses is the Star City Plus that has received a slew of minor yet significant updates in t...