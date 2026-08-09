In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Optima LA vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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