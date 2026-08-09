In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Optima LA vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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