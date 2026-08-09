In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|50 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.