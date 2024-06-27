In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 47,490
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|50 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.