HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesOptima LA vs Rafiki

Hero Electric Optima LA vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima la Rafiki
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 47,490₹ 69,999
Range50 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Optima LA
Hero Electric Optima LA
STD
₹47,490*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
50 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Ground Clearance
140 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
86 Kg62 kg
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
PC Head Lamp, Aerodynamic Style, 12V x 4 Batteries,-
Mobile Connectivity
No-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead-acid batteryLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,99073,600
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99069,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9671,581

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026
    Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season
    27 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    Jaguar Land Rover will be licensing the Freelander brand to their joint venture with Chery to exclusively produce electric vehicles.
    Tata's Jaguar Land Rover to bring back Freelander through EV joint venture with China’s Chery
    20 Jun 2024
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Budget travellers' alert: Now you can travel from Delhi to Leh for as low as 1700
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
    9 Mar 2023
    View all
     