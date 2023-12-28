In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at 57,423 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Techo Electra Raptor has a range of up to 90 - 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less