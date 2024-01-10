In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less