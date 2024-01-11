In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at 62,652 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less