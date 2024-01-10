In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less