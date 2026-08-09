In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Zepop
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|50 km/charge
|120-145 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.15 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours