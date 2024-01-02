In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Polarity Smart Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less