In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.