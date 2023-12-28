In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at 52,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less