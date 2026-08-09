In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Qv60
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|50 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.