In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Flion
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|50 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.