In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|50 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.