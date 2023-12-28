In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at 53,692 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less