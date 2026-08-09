In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|50 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.