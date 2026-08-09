In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs XGT X One Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Xgt x one
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 47,617
|Range
|50 km/charge
|100-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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