In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs XGT VP Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Xgt vp
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|50 km/charge
|65-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
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