In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less