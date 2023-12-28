In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at 45,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less