In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|S1
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|50 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
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