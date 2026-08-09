In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Optima LA vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-