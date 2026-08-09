In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Optima LA vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-