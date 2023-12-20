In 2023 Hero Electric Optima LA or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Electric Optima LA or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less