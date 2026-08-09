In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the C6 has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs C6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|C6
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|50 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.