In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs C5X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|C5x
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 41,999
|Range
|50 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.21 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours