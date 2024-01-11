In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less