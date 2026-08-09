In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Optima LA vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Nyx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|50 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
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