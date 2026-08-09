In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Optima LA vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Dash
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|50 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
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