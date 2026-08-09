In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Gracy
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours