In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Eeva Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Eeva
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|110 km/charge
|80-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
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