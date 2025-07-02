In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-