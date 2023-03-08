In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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