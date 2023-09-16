In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less